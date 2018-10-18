Kim Kardashian Poses Nude in New Beauty Ads

That's one way to sell eyeshadow!

Kim Kardashian West knew exactly how to capture fans' attention when she shared an ad for her latest KKW Beauty endeavor on Instagram on Thursday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who turns 38 on Sunday, lies naked with her head hanging off the side of a bed covered in silver sheets in the pic. She stares up at the camera, with her hands covering her breasts, and a corner of a sheet draped below her waist.

"A little silver eye this morning," Kim captioned the photo, which was shot by David LaChapelle.

While Kim's family and friends couldn't stop gushing over the image -- Khloe Kardashian wrote "Stunning!!!!!" -- some of her fans threw shade at the mother of three for posing naked.

"You have 3 kids grow up," one commenter wrote, as another said, "Imagine ur kids looking at this 10 years later."

"You have a husband," another added. "Right??"

According to Chrissy Teigen, however, Kim's probably not paying too much attention to her haters. The 32-year-old model recently praised Kim for her ability to ignore negativity in a new interview with Vogue.

“A lot of people are really smart about staying out of it,” she said. “I’ll send something to Kim -- a screen grab of the Daily Mail, like some ridiculous headline, and she’ll be like, ‘Is that what’s happening?’ And I’m like, ‘Kim, this is the biggest story of the week right now!’ Then I’ll feel bad because she’s probably been saving her sanity by not reading this stuff, and meanwhile, I’m like ‘Look at this!’"

