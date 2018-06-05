Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Sisters Are Planning Stormi, True, Chicago Photo Shoot (Exclusive)

Keeping Up With the Next Generation!

Kim Kardashian is very excited for the future of her massive family. The 37-year-old reality star was honored at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night in New York City, where she spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner about the newest additions to her famous clan.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together,” she told ET of her 4-month-old daughter, Chicago, and her newest nieces, Stormi, 4-months, the daughter of Kylie Jenner, and True, 1-month, the daughter of Khloe Kardashian. “Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting.”

In fact, with Khloe Kardashian returning to Los Angeles very soon, the sisters have already planned a special celebration with their tiny daughters.

“We’re so excited,” Kim said. “Me and Kylie [Jenner] and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ‘cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together, so we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

Two of Kim’s other sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, attended Monday’s event to support her, but her hubby, Kanye West, was nowhere to be found.

“He’s working on another album, and I needed someone to watch the kids to be honest,” she dished of the rapper.

Kim also opened up about Kanye’s newest album, Ye, see what she had to say below:

