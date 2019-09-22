Which Tupac music video was Kim Kardashian in? This is the question the Internet is dying to know!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed she made a cameo in one of the late rapper's videos on a recent episode of her friend Jonathan Cheban's Foodgod OMFG! Podcast. She dished on the little-known fact when asked to share something no one knows about her.

"When I was 14. I was in a Tupac video. It was 1994. No one would ever know. First of all, we lied and said we were like 18 probably. I definitely looked 18," she shared. "I didn’t even drive. I think it was for a soundtrack. I have to call Kourtney and find out."

When asked if she got a chance to hang out with the "California Love" rapper, Kim said, "No, he wasn’t there."

"I’ve never seen the footage," she shared. "We were walking down the runway like we were models. It wasn’t like we were in bikinis by the pool or anything like that. We were literally walking down a runway and it was Kim Stewart, me, Kourtney and maybe one or two other of our friends."

"We definitely didn’t tell our parents," she added. "I never saw it ever come out and I was like bracing myself to tell my dad that I did this Tupac video."

The mother of four never revealed exactly which video it was, so of course, the Internet went on a scramble to find out. After several social media posts claimed Tupac's "All About U" video was the one, the reality star took to Twitter on Sunday to shut the rumor down.

"This isn’t me," she wrote in a tweet responding to a XXL article, which claimed someone who appears to be Kim appeared in the video at the 3:05, 3:27 and 4:22 marks. The original tweet has since been deleted.

In related news, Cheban also opened up on his podcast about having dinner with Khloe Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, at a restaurant in New York City along with Kim, La La Anthony and Winnie Harlow.

"We were having dinner," he shared, adding, "I don't know exactly what happened but Tristan did come in the middle of the dinner. And you know what, I'm probably gonna get a lot of crap for it, but I like the guy. I like his vibe. I could hang out with him and go to the mall with him."

"I don't want to talk about the past actions or that girl," Cheban added. "I don't want anything to do with that. It's none of my f**king business. All I know is, that yes, we were there. I know there was a picture of us eating on TMZ, so it's no secret that he did come in the middle of it…Kim was there."

Though Thompson and Khloe broke up in February after an alleged cheating scandal, Cheban added that he thinks they are "a really dope couple."

"I don't know what went on in the middle. I'm cutting that part out of my head," he expressed. "I know what happened, but I'm just saying I don't want to talk about it. If that didn't happen, I think that him and Khloe are a dope couple. The baby is cute. What I am saying, as a person, not what he did, I like his vibe. I like hanging out with him. He's just so funny, he knows everything…I know he, obviously, loves the daughter."

For more on the Kardashian family, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian West Is Elegant in Black Velvet Dress at Emmy Awards 2019

Did Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Get Laughed at While Presenting at 2019 Emmys?

Kim Kardashian's BFF Jonathan Cheban Spills on Tristan Thompson Recently Joining Them for Dinner

Related Gallery