Kim Kardashian Rocks Curly Sideburns -- See the Outlandish New 'Do

Kim Kardashian West is trying out a new hairstyle!

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share a look at her latest 'do -- curled sideburns. In the video, Kardashian West is wearing an all-black look and neutral makeup, as she poses with her sideburns curled and slicked against her face.

In the clip, Kardashian West slowly turns her head, giving fans the chance to check out her interesting style on both sides.

Back in August, Kardashian West opened up to CR Fashion Book about her personal style.

“When I do a shoot, I love to see the photographer's version of me," she said. "I’m not a diva who shows up on set and has all these demands of specific angles and glam and how I want to look. I like doing things that aren’t me or aren’t the way that people typically see me, and I love to see that version too.”

"I was just myself and it was more about attitude instead of showing off my body, which was different and refreshing," she says about the photos for CR Fashion Book. "I think people don't really see me as dressing so modest, my soul inside is kind of modest. My closest friends know that about me."

