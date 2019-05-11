Kim Kardashian West can't get enough of her newborn son.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed on Saturday that her 2-day-old baby boy is the "most calm and chill" of all her kids, while sharing a handful of photos from her CBD and meditation-themed baby shower.

"We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower," she wrote. "I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much 🧸."

Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed their fourth child via surrogacy on May 9. Kim's rep told ET that their son weighed 6 lbs, 9 oz. A source also told ET that Kim and Kanye were both present for the delivery of their youngest son.

"Kim and Kanye welcomed their son, and are over the moon with excitement," the source said. "Both Kim and Kanye were there for the delivery, and some of the family was at the hospital for support. The couple is enjoying this special moment and is so happy to have this perfect addition to their family."

The couple's latest addition to the family joins their three kids -- daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 1, as well as 3-year-old brother, Saint.

Kim hosted the baby shower at her home last month. Instead of baby-themed games and colorful snacks, the 38-year-old entrepreneur decided on a more wellness-focused get-together featuring meditation and CBD products. Experts in the industry were also on hand to explain the properties and benefits of CBD to guests.

"So, because I'm freaking out and the baby's coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD," Kim told those in attendance. "And we're gonna do a sound bath because I can't meditate. It'll only be 10 minutes, but I thought it would be just cool for us to do -- to zen out on a Saturday."

The laid-back gathering was attended by many close friends and family, including Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen as well as Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

See more of Kardashian's baby shower in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything Kim Kardashian Has Said About Surrogacy

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Baby Boy Via Surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Surrogate in Labor

Related Gallery