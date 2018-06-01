Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Shot His Album Cover on an iPhone on the Way to a Listening Party

Yeezy the cover artist!

Kanye West had a big night on Thursday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The 40-year-old rapper enjoyed a listening party for his new album, Ye. It seems he was so excited about the event that he finalized an important piece of the album on the way.

“Kanye shot the album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party,” his wife Kim Kardashian tweeted late Thursday, adding laughing, fire, heart, and prayer emojis.

Stars like Chris Rock, Nas, 2 Chainz, Jonah Hill, Ty Dolla $ign, and Teyana Taylor were all in attendance for the occasion. The group jammed out to West’s newest tracks.

Kanye shot the album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party 😂🔥❤️🔥🙏🏼🔥 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2018

Bow on our arrival A post shared by Def Jam Recordings (@defjamrecords) on May 31, 2018 at 7:50pm PDT

NEW ‘YE 👀 A post shared by Def Jam Recordings (@defjamrecords) on May 31, 2018 at 11:44pm PDT

The new music has not been afraid to address some of West and the Kardashians’ recent family drama. One lyric that has especially stood out referenced Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

A post shared by Def Jam Recordings (@defjamrecords) on May 31, 2018 at 10:53pm PDT

Legendary A post shared by Def Jam Recordings (@defjamrecords) on May 31, 2018 at 10:20pm PDT

“All these THOTS on Christian Mingle… That’s what almost got Tristan single,” he raps in one of his new songs.

For more from Yeezy, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West References Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal On New Album 'Ye'

Kris Jenner Jokingly Recalls How Kanye West 'Hijacked' Their 'Celebrity Family Feud' Episode (Exclusive)

Bobby Brown Slams Kanye West's 'Bad Taste' Usage Of Whitney Houston Bathroom Photo

Related Gallery