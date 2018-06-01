Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Shot His Album Cover on an iPhone on the Way to a Listening Party
Yeezy the cover artist!
Kanye West had a big night on Thursday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The 40-year-old rapper enjoyed a listening party for his new album, Ye. It seems he was so excited about the event that he finalized an important piece of the album on the way.
“Kanye shot the album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party,” his wife Kim Kardashian tweeted late Thursday, adding laughing, fire, heart, and prayer emojis.
Stars like Chris Rock, Nas, 2 Chainz, Jonah Hill, Ty Dolla $ign, and Teyana Taylor were all in attendance for the occasion. The group jammed out to West’s newest tracks.
The new music has not been afraid to address some of West and the Kardashians’ recent family drama. One lyric that has especially stood out referenced Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.
“All these THOTS on Christian Mingle… That’s what almost got Tristan single,” he raps in one of his new songs.
