Kim Kardashian Shares Cutest Pic Ever of 'Best Friends For Life' Chicago and True
It really doesn't get much cuter than this!
Kim Kardashian West just won Friday with the most adorable snap we've ever seen.
The mother of three took to Instagram to share a precious pic of her and husband Kanye West's youngest child, 6-month-old Chicago, playing with her cousin True, the 3-month-old daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.
In the photo, both babies are dressed in neutral, Yeezy-approved colors, crawling on a cozy white blanket. And if the snap wasn't enough to melt your heart, Kim's caption was even sweeter!
"Best friends for life!!!!" she wrote, accompanying it with a heart emoji.
Last month, Khloe revealed via her app that True actually has plenty of playdates with Chicago, along with their other baby cousin, Stormi, the 5-month-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.
"Having all of the cousins together is SUCH a blessing and a dream! We have baby class once a week together with all of the kids and it's incredible!" Khloe shared. "Seeing their strong little personalities bond with each other is the best thing to witness. I can't wait to watch it continue!"
