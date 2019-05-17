Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby No. 4 & Reveals His Name!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's latest addition to the family is absolutely adorable.

The 38-year-old reality star shared the first photo of her newborn son on Friday, and revealed his name: Psalm West!

"Beautiful Mother's Day," Kim shared on social media, via a screenshot of a text from her husband, which includes a picture of their baby boy snuggled up in his crib. "With the arrival of our fourth child / We are blessed beyond measure / We have everything we need."

Kim and Kanye's youngest child was born on Thursday, May 9, her rep told ET. Kim announced the news on Twitter the next morning and said he already strongly resembles his 1-year-old sister, Chicago.

"He's also Chicago’s twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨," she wrote.

Aside from Chicago, whom Kim and 41-year-old Kanye welcomed in January 2018 via surrogate, the couple is also parents to 5-year-old daughter North and 3-year-old son Saint.

For more on the birth of Kim and Kanye's fourth child, watch the video below:

