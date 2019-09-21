Kim Kardashian Shares Old Letters and Cards From Late Father Robert

It's been almost 16 years since Kim Kardashian West's father, Robert Kardashian, died, but she keeps his memory alive.

On Friday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star took to Instagram Story to share old letters and cards from her late dad. The first post that Kim shared was a note that the lawyer wrote to her when he was away.

"My dad would always leave me notes when we lived together," the mother of four wrote alongside the snapshot. Her second post was a Father's Day card that she gave him in 2002 when she was 21.

"He saved every card I wrote him," she explained. Inside the letter, Kim wrote: "Dad, I just want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I love working for you! I love you and happy father's day!"

Lastly, Kim took a photo of another Father's Day card she made her dad when she was much younger.

The attorney and businessman died Sept. 30, 2003 at age 59 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Kim and the Kardashian family continue to pay tribute to their patriarch on his birthday and anniversary of his death.

Kim is even following in his footsteps, studying to become a lawyer. However, in an episode of KUWTK, she revealed that her dad discouraged her from practicing law. Robert famously assisted in the defense of O.J. Simpson during the former football player's murder trial.

"I have always been really fascinated by crime, true crime, the law," Kim shared. "I told my dad years ago that I was really into criminal justice and he was like, 'This will stress you out so much. You do not really want to take this on.'"

"But I think now, having gotten so deep in helping Alice, I'm really motivated to get to know the law more and fight for people that deserve a second chance like her," Kim continued of Alice Marie Johnson, the former prisoner for whom she helped gain clemency.

