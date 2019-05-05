Kim Kardashian West's daughters are the cutest matching pair!

The 38-year-old reality star and aspiring lawyer took to Instagram on Sunday to share adorable throwback pics from her niece, True Thompson's, first birthday party last month.

Among the photos was a shot of Kim posing with North, 5, and Chicago, 1, who matched in white dresses with orange feathered detailing. North hilariously strikes a pose in her mom's heels in the shot, while her little sister is carried by Kim.

Kanye West also makes an appearance in the slideshow, as does a smiling Saint, 3. The last snap, meanwhile, is a closeup of North giving her sister some love, crouching down and wrapping her arm around Chicago.

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True -- who turned 1 on April 12 -- may be the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch, but it won't be that way for long. Kim and Kanye are currently expecting their fourth child together, and second via surrogacy. The mother of three celebrated her baby shower last week.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kim revealed that she and Kanye are going to wait until their soon-to-be baby boy is born before naming him. She did, however, admit to having a few names in mind.

"I was truthfully thinking about naming him Rob, after my brother, Rob," she said. "But then it's like, North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn't really go, but that's the one name I was really feeling and my brother approved it."

"So, that's, like, our one kind of name," Kim continued. "I like Rob West."

See what the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told ET about baby No. 4 in the video below.

