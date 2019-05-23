Kim Kardashian Shares Why She Rushed Down the Aisle on Her Wedding Day

Two days before Kim Kardashian West's fifth wedding anniversary, the reality TV star shared a post looking back at the big day -- and explained that she was in a bit of a hurry while walking down the aisle.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a series of photos on Wednesday showcasing her team preparing her to say "I do" to Kanye West in 2014. She captioned the images with a cute anecdote.

"This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy," she wrote alongside the photos. "We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time! We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the aisle because Andrea Bocelli had started singing and I couldn't miss it. I had no idea it was really him until I got to the isle and screamed inside! So many amazing memories."

A KUWTK clip from 2014 does show Kim debating whether to wear her veil because of its sheer size and weight. But the ceremony went off without a hitch!

Last week, Kim shared another still from her wedding day featuring herself, wearing her veil, and Kanye posing side by side in France.

"5 years and 4 kids ✨ life couldn’t be better!" she captioned the throwback image, adding,"*anniversary coming so soon*."

Kim's latest wedding post comes within hours of Kris Jenner chatting with ET about her daughter and her hubby's newborn boy via surrogate, Psalm West, and where they got his name.

"The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible," Jenner said at the Fresh Air Fund's Annual Spring Benefit honoring Tommy Hilfiger. "I think it's just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he's such a blessing, so it's perfect."

When asked what was the cutest thing that baby Psalm has done so far, she gushed: "I don't know, he's just adorable!"

The pair are also proud parents to daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 1, and son Saint, 3. Get loads more details on Kim and Kanye's fourth child down below.

