Kim Kardashian West is breaking down her most iconic, regrettable and favorite looks!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is the latest celeb to reminisce over their past ensembles in Vogue's "Life in Looks" video series. Up first, before she gets to her most "tragic" looks, Kim gets excited about her and Paris Hilton's 2006 outfits.

"Oh my god, this look. This is literally one of my favorite, most iconic looks," Kim begins. "First of all, this is what Paris and I were gonna be for Halloween this year, but we ran out of time. I think we need to do this next year. How fun would that be? Those bags, I still have those bags."

PhotoNews International Inc./Getty Images

Her first "oh my god, this is so embarrassing moment" comes right after, with a photo of her at the season one KUWTK premiere party in Hollywood on Oct. 9, 2007.

"I probably borrowed this dress at DASH, kept the tag on or just re-tagged it, and then returned it afterwards," she recalled. "I thought I made it. I don't know why I did the lip and the eye and the hair and the dress and the jewels and the French-tip nails. Obviously it's cringe-worthy but I still respect it and, like, laugh and think, 'Oh my god, I was so cute. I was so clueless.' This was probably one of the worst looks of my life."

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

However, she quickly took that last statement back when she saw the next look, which was at an Us Weekly party from 2006.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Of course, there's also Kim's special moments when she "fashionably made it," when she made her first MET Gala appearance, her "favorite era," what inspired her to create her shapewear line, SKIMS, and more. Check out the rest in the video below.

ET caught up with Kim this week, where she opened up about SKIMS and how much time and effort she's put into it.

"I put my heart and soul into SKIMS. I have spent so many years cutting up shapewear, sewing shapewear, dyeing shapewear. With our tape, using every kind of tape that you could imagine," Kim expressed. "I really have worked hard to find, everything in the SKIMS line is what I would have dreamed existed a while ago."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Explains the Return of Her Massive Engagement Ring as SKIMS Restock Arrives (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kylie Jenner's $600 Million Deal (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian Enlists Kris Jenner, Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards for a '90s-Style Infomercial: Watch

Related Gallery