Kim Kardashian West seemed to have a sub-theme to the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala's Camp: Notes on Fashion.

After the 38-year-old reality star managed to look as though she'd just crawled out of a very glamorous ocean and onto the red carpet in her sheer Manfred Thierry Mugler that was dripping with jewels, she made a quick outfit change into another aquatic fashion for the after-party.

"This Camp theme deserves two looks 😉," she tweeted.

The second style included a bright blue latex mini-dress that she paired with matching gloves and mid-calf boots with a clear platform heel. To top it all off, Kim sported a silver-and-blue tinsel fringe wig.

Jackson Lee/GC Images

This Camp theme deserves two looks 😉 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 7, 2019

Kim was the one throwing the after-party with Serena Williams at Up and Down in New York City, and her stylish sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and her husband, Kanye West, were all in attendance.

Kylie, 21, also opted for an all-blue outfit, wig included, and gave fans a close look at the intricacies of her look in an Instagram video, before she was spotted heading out on the town with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Splash News

As for Kendall, the 23-year-old model did an outfit change like her sisters for the after-party, stepping out in a cartoon-strip white-and-black mini suit.

Splash News

Another fashion-forward night on the books for the Kardashian-Jenner family! Check out what Kris Jenner told ET about her stand-out look:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Wears Body-Hugging Nude Look at Met Gala 2019

Best Dressed Celebs at 2019 Met Gala -- Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner & More!

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Share a Sweet Moment Inside the 2019 Met Gala

Related Gallery