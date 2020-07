Kim Kardashian Visits Kanye West at Their Wyoming Ranch

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have reunited. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star visited her husband on Monday for the first time since his controversial political rally in South Carolina and his subsequent twitter storm of since-deleted comments about his wife and her family.

Kardashian flew out to Cody, Wyoming, where West has been living, and the pair were seen driving around together,TMZ reports. They were photographed sitting side by side as they drove through a Wendy's parking lot.

The reunion comes one day after West made a public apology to his wife on Twitter, in which he said he regretted airing their private issues in public.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me," the rapper tweeted on Saturday. "To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Meanwhile, a source told ET on Sunday, "Kim and the family are happy to see Kanye apologize, but at the end of the day the most important thing for them is Kanye getting the help he needs."

"Kanye said hurtful things to Kim and the family and in time that will heal, but Kanye’s health is priority," the source added. "Since Kanye hasn’t been responsive to Kim and her family's attempt to help him, they are hoping this public olive branch is a start for him in allowing Kim to help."

West was also photographed arriving to a hospital near his ranch on Saturday. Per TMZ, he only stayed for about 10 minutes and then returned to his home, with an ambulance arriving to the property shortly after. It's unclear why West went to the ER or why there was an ambulance at his home. ET has reached out to the rapper's rep for comment.

Last week, during his presidential rally, Kanye delivered an emotional speech in which he said he and Kim discussed the idea of aborting their first child, North, and that Kim might "divorce" him after she heard his message.

He later claimed on Twitter that Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to get a doctor to "lock him up." The rapper has been vocal in the past about his struggles with bipolar disorder, even rapping about mental illness on his 2018 album, Ye.

Although the two have been supportive of one another throughout the very public ups and downs during their marriage, another source told ET last week that they've been going in separate directions in the last few years.

"Kim and Kanye have grown apart and the couple is considering divorce," the source said at the time. "The two love each other unconditionally but have grown apart over the years and it's come to a point where it might be too far gone to save now."

Last Wednesday, Kim released a statement asking for the public to be considerate of her husband's known mental health issues.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health," she wrote.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

