Kim Kardashian Wears Body-Hugging Nude Look at Met Gala 2019

Kim Kardashian West wasn't afraid to show her curves with her 2019 Met Gala look!

The 38-year-old reality star made her entrance on the museum's iconic steps, interpreting the gala's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," by wearing a body-hugging, nude, bedazzled Thierry Mugler minidress. She completed the sexy look by wearing nearly naked heels. Her beauty look consisted of her signature smoky eye shadow, and she opted for the wet look when it came to her hairstyle.

Kim's husband, Kanye West, was by her side, complementing his wife in a decidedly more casual look -- a Dickies jacket and pants. The "All of the Lights" rapper sported the unexpected choice as they made their way inside.

Ahead of making her way to the carpet, Kim teased her look on Twitter, which was Sophia Loren's 1957 Boy on a Dolphin wet look.

Earlier on Monday, Kim denied that she and West had welcomed their fourth child via surrogate, despite a report from E!'s Daily Pop.

"Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that's not true!" she tweeted. "It's Met Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol."

The couple actually made their Met Gala debut back in 2013, when Kim was pregnant with their now-5-year-old daughter, North. At their debut, Kim wore a skintight floral dress designed by Riccardo Tisci, which was quickly made into memes by social media users.

Since then, the couple has welcomed two more children -- Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1 -- and are expecting their fourth child via surrogate later this year.

Kim and Kanye continued to attend the gala together every year until 2017, when Kim made her solo debut. At last year's bash, Kim once again wore a headline-making dress, opting for a figure-hugging Versace number that was completed with gold sequins and cross details.

