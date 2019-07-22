Kim Zolciak claims that police are now involved after her daughter, Brielle, tweeted that the family was forced off a flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta on Saturday.

In a since-deleted tweet, Brielle accused an employee of Delta Airlines of kicking the family off a flight due to her dad, Kroy Biermann, needing extra time to deal with a service animal. Brielle also said that her younger siblings, KJ and Kash, were distraught as the drama went down.

“[A staffer] just kicked my WHOLE FAMILY OFF the flight to ATL bc we were waiting on my dad with our service dog to finish going thru security and kj and kash started crying bc they thought we left him and Kaia was literally SHI**ING AND HE KICKED US OFF!!!!! WTF,” Brielle, 22, wrote, according multiple reports.

Kim, 41, then shared the tweet while adding, “Unacceptable @Delta but police are now involved.”

Unacceptable @Delta but police are now involved https://t.co/kQKtQOl50c — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) July 21, 2019

Brielle later tweeted that she was finally on her way to Atlanta.

GUESS WHAT. IM LEAVIGGGG FINALLLYYY!!!!!!!! — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) July 21, 2019

In a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, Delta Airlines refuted Brielle’s claims, saying that Kroy arrived at the aircraft after the door had closed after staying behind to “clarify paperwork” while the rest of the family boarded.

“Mrs. Zolciak Biermann and family elected to deplane their flight after her husband remained behind to provide proper paperwork for an emotional support animal,” the statement said.

Delta also claimed that their staff offered to help the family make new travel plans, but that they handled alternative arrangements on their own.

See more on the family below.

