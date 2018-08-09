Kim Zolciak's kids are growing up so fast!

The Don't Be Tardy star took to Instagram on Thursday to open up about her and husband Kroy Biermann emotional day after dropping their kids off at their first day of school. According to Zolciak, it was non-stop tears after her son Kane's sweet gesture, and she, Biermann, and even their nanny couldn't stop crying.

"Somehow I made it through the day yesterday 😭😭 it was all good until they started to get out of the car to go in to school and Kane grabbed my face kissed me and said, 'I love you Mom' 😭 I was done!!" she said. "We parked went inside with hubby and our nanny and we walked Kj and Kash to class (the twins you were asked not to on the first day) they were fine anyway 🙄😩 they were so EXCITED!"

"We got Kash to his room and as he started to hug me he started to cry, welllll .. that meant I started to cry! As he hugged our nanny I scurried out so he wouldn’t see me cry! So our nanny and I were walking down the hall on our way to KJ’s class crying our eyes out!" Zolcaik continued. "We got Kj situated and he waved goodbye and took a BIG sigh and when he took that big sigh daddy started 😭."

"We drove home all crying lol!" she continued. "Man how I wish I could keep them home all day everyday for the rest of my life! I miss them terribly! The house is quiet which is so weird 😞 but I feel so incredibly blessed to put them in an incredible school and even more blessed to have 6 amazing healthy children 🙏🏼."

It's been a busy few years in the Biermann household, as their 5-year-old son, Kash, recovered from a scary dog attack by their family pet, Sinn. Zolciak chose to share footage of his recovery on Don't Be Tardy, and opened up to ET about why she and Biermann decided to keep their dog last October.

"To anybody. To anybody. Your neighbor's dog, your own dog. Just, you never think ever in a million years that your child would get bit by a dog. Doesn't even cross your mind," she said. "Never in a million years. Never crossed my mind, and I've grown up with dogs, and we have five.”

