Jonathan Tucker is a new dad... of two!

The former Kingdom actor and his wife, film producer Tara Tucker, became proud parents of twins on Tuesday, May 14 in Los Angeles, Tucker's rep exclusively tells ET.

The couple, who welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl, is still undecided on what they are going to name their newborns. Tucker's rep says, "Mother and father are over the moon."

The proud father of two -- who returns to the big screen in November in the Charlie’s Angel's reboot -- adds, "We cannot believe our good fortune."

Last month, Jonathan shared a photo of himself getting the nursery ready for their bundles of joy. "This is not an ad. this is real life. and please support your local brick & mortar stores. #twins," he wrote.

Jonathan and Tara confirmed to ET in February that they were expecting their first child together, though at the time they did not reveal it was twins.

The Westworld actor tied the knot with his ladylove in June 2012 in an intimate ceremony at the New York Public Library.

The pair join a slew of celebrities who recently welcomed babies, including Alfonso Ribeiro and his wife, Angela, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

See more on the royal baby's arrival in the video below.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Kingdom' Star Jonathan Tucker and Wife Tara Expecting First Child

'Westworld' Star Jonathan Tucker on How His Character Shakes Up the Quest for Glory (Exclusive)

Alfonso Ribeiro Welcomes Daughter Ava Sue -- See the Adorable Photo!

Related Gallery