Hey, Mom and Dad!

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attended their first red carpet event since the birth of their child at Monday night’s Emmy Awards.

Dunst, 36, wowed in a navy Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, which showed off her impressive post-baby weight loss and flashed lots of cleavage. She wore her blonde locks down and curled with a bold red lip.

Proud dad Plemons, 30, sported a new moustache and a big grin, as he held his fiancee’s hand while rocking a black tuxedo.

The couple welcomed their first child together in May, a baby boy named Ennis Howard Plemons, in Santa Monica, California.

NBCUniversal

The couple kept Dunst’s pregnancy mostly under wraps, though the actress posed for the Rodarte Fall 2018 portraits, showing off her baby bump.

“I feel very fortunate to have someone that keeps some sense of reality,” Plemons told ET of Dunst earlier this year. “And, you know, I’m very lucky. She’s amazing.”

