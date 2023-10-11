Sales & Deals

KitchenAid Stand Mixers Are Down to the Lowest Prices Ever During October Prime Day

KitchenAid Mixer
Amazon
By Amy Lee
Published: 11:11 AM PDT, October 11, 2023

KitchenAid Stand Mixers are steeply discounted at Amazon and Best Buy for one last day today.

The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is a cult-favorite kitchen appliance used by professional chefs and loved by avid bakers. KitchenAid Professional stand mixers use multiple speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen ahead of the holidays, home cooks will not want to miss the best Prime Day deals on KitchenAid's Tilt Head Stand Mixer.

For one last day today, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event is offering KitchenAid stand mixers for the lowest prices we've ever seen. Our favorite model, the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer, is on sale at Amazon for just over 20% off 

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer

Up your culinary caliber for the new fall season with the iconic KitchenAid mixer — on sale at Amazon right now.

$450 $380

Shop Now

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.

$330 $280

Shop Now

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Lighter and smaller than the original KitchenAid mixer, this one has just as much power and is crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any recipe. It's still large enough to mix up to five dozen cookies at one time.

$380 $260

Shop Now

During October Prime Day 2023, Amazon isn't the only retailer dishing out discounts. Right now, the KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer is on sale for $170 off at Best Buy. This KitchenAid flash deal only lasts today though, so we recommend upping your culinary caliber by scoring this unbeatable discount before it's too late.

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Best Buy

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

Today only, the cult-favorite KitchenAid mixer is $170 off in the Black Matte, Ink Blue, Contour Silver and Empire Red colorways.

$450 $280

Shop Now

Not only does the tilt-head design allow you to easily add ingredients, but there are also 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe. From mixing ingredients together on the stir speed, to whipping cream at speed 8, you'll get thorough ingredient incorporation every time. Available in four different colors, this best-selling KitchenAid mixer is a majorly stylish kitchen essential.

The bowl-lift design provides sturdy bowl support when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. For even more versatility, there are over 10 KitchenAid mixer attachments to make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, veggie spirals, ice cream and more. 

From food processors to speed up all that slicing and dicing on your to-list, to a juicer to ensure your breakfast table is never out of OJ, there’s an attachment to upgrade any aspect of your kitchen arsenal. Dodge the previously inevitable powdered sugar snowstorm with a scale and sifter attachment, or skip the constant-cleaning of your measuring cups with a marked measuring and mixing bowl.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

