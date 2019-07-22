KJ Apa and Britt Robertson Pack on PDA at Comic-Con Party

Is there a new romance blossoming in Hollywood?



An eyewitness tells ET that Riverdale’s KJ Apa and actress Britt Robertson were spotted together over the weekend amid the wild Comic-Con 2019 festivities.



"It was an affectionate Saturday night for KJ Apa and Britt Robertson Saturday at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con 2019 party in San Diego," the eyewitness says. "The pair were seen canoodling inside the annual bash, where they were witnessed kissing and seen walking through the party holding hands and with their arms around each other."



The two have been professionally linked since 2017, when they co-starred in A Dog’s Purpose together. They will also be sharing the big screen once again in I Still Believe, the sequel to the 2008 indie film I Can Only Imagine.



In the upcoming film, Apa will portray Jeremy Camp, a real-life Christian singer and Robertson will play Melissa Henning, Camp’s wife. The film also stars Gary Sinise and Shania Twain and will be arriving in 2020.



Apa was at Comic-Con for the Riverdale panel on Sunday; Robertson wasn’t promoting anything at the convention.

However, as one Riverdale star seems to be starting a new relationship, two of his co-stars are ending theirs. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have parted way, according to multiple reports.

"They were both at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party on Saturday, but not together," the eyewitness told ET. "Lili spent most of the night with her female co-stars, Camila [Mendes] and Madelaine [Petsch] and Britt Robertson, while Cole was on the other side of the party, hanging out with different friends and vaping."



Check out the full Riverdale panel, moderated by ET's Leanne Aguilera, below.

