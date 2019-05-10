It's not over 'til it's over on Knightfall.

While Monday's episode of the History drama showed the Knights Templar seemingly about to be burned alive, there's still one episode left of season two -- and a lot can happen in that time. Teasers have shown that Landry (Tom Cullen) and his fellow Templars were able to escape their certain deaths thanks to Talus (Mark Hamill), but only ET has an exclusive first look at how their getaway affects the royal family.

"I haven't seen you pray since Mother's death," Princess Isabella (Genevieve Gaunt) tells her father, King Philip (Ed Stoppard), who is still sporting wounds from his battle with the Templars. "Perhaps I should stay in Paris until all of this is over."

"No, you are to marry Prince Edward. We cannot afford to make England our enemy," he replies, assuring his daughter that he's arranged for her to leave France discreetly with the Templars still at large.

Before sending her on her way, however, Philip offers his daughter one last piece of advice -- seemingly triggering her transition to becoming the She-Wolf of France, as she was actually known during her rule.

"Promise me something," he says. "You are to be queen of England. You must always be the wolf, never the sheep, and you must never listen to the fools that surround you. This world only responds to the closed fist, not the open hand. Never forget that."

"I'll never forget any of your lessons, Father," insists Isabella, who has already shown what she's capable of this season, having successfully imprisoned Prince Louis' (Tom Forbes) wife, Margaret (Clementine Nicholson). "I will heed your instruction, and rule as if you were right there beside me."

As history goes, the demise of the Templars occurred on Friday the 13th in 1307 -- a day which Knightfall has already portrayed this season. During an interview with ET in February, however, both Cullen and showrunner Aaron Helbing insisted there's more of the Knightfall story to tell.

"The Templars were outlawed or banned in France, but there were other parts of Europe where they weren't banned. You just have to tune in to find out who lives and who dies," Helbing teased.

"We all love the show and we all want to make as much of it as possible because we have such a good time making it," Cullen expressed. "And there are so many stories to tell about the Templars. They're a fascinating sect that don't actually end at the end. They carry on going. There's a lot of stuff to mine there."

The season finale of Knightfall airs Monday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on History. See more on the series in the video below.

