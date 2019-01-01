Kobe Bryant Expecting Fourth Child With Wife Vanessa

Congratulations are in order for Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa!

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old NBA star announced on Instagram that the couple is expecting their fourth child -- another baby girl. The two are already parents to three daughters -- 15-year-old Natalia, 12-year-old Gianna and 2-year-old Bianka.

"Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka #blessed #bryantbunch #daddysprincesses #love #2019," Bryant wrote, referring to his nickname Black Mamba. The Instagram announcement also read, "NEW YEAR NEW BABY! BABY MAMBA ON THE WAY 2019."

Bryant has been married to Vanessa since 2001. He retired from the NBA in 2016.

ET spoke to the Los Angeles Lakers legend last month about coaching his daughter Gianna's middle school basketball team.

"Gianna's pretty easy to coach," he shared. "We haven't had any issues of dad-daughter sort of thing. She's very competitive and she's a hard worker, so there haven't been any issues with that."

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kobe Bryant Reveals What It's Like Coaching His Daughter's Basketball Team (Exclusive)

Chrissy Teigen, Kobe Bryant & More Stars React to LeBron James Signing With the Los Angeles Lakers

Kobe Bryant Wins Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

Related Gallery