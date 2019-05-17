Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are having some fun in Turks and Caicos!

While on vacation, the sisters posed for some steamy bikini shots that looked very familiar to their fans. In a snap posted to Kourtney's Instagram on Friday, the girls epically recreated the promo poster for their Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff series, Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami, that aired in 2009.

"They're Sisters Not Saints," Kourtney captioned the post, referencing the poster's tagline.

Of course, a lot has changed since Kourtney and Khloe appeared on the Miami-based reality series together. Khloe now shares 1-year-old daughter True (who joined in on the relaxing getaway) with ex Tristan Thompson.

"My Water Baby," Khloe captioned a sweet pic of her girl, ready to soak up the sun in a pink-and-white striped bathing suit and matching sunnies.

"Paradise Found," another post read.

The vacation couldn't have come at a better time for Khloe, who revealed in an upcoming episode of Laura Wasser's Divorce Sucks! podcast that her split from Tristan earlier this year is still "really raw."

"It does f**king suck, it does," Khloe says in a sneak peek clip obtained by TMZ. "There's moments, because our personal emotions are still in there. For me, Tristan and I broke up not too long ago so it's really raw and so those emotions can be heightened at times."

"True doesn't really know what's happening, but to me, she does know. She feels energy and I'm a big believer in that," Khloe continues. "So, I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds a little too bohemian to some people."

