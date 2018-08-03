Kourtney Kardashian is speaking out about her apparent feud with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

With season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiering Sunday on E!, fans have gotten several sneak peeks at the drama coming up this season, a lot of which has to do with a sister spat.

"I think it started at the end of season 14, a lot of tension building between us," 39-year-old Kourtney tells E! News. "I felt like every day almost I was being picked on and criticized and I just couldn't take it anymore."

Though viewers will have to tune in to see how all the drama unfolds, it’s safe to say the fight is not completely resolved.

"Honestly, I think it's ongoing. I've been really working on myself a lot and I think through my growth, I'm better at expressing myself. I think in the past I've always been great at like not being emotional. I think that I'm better now at expressing my feelings,” Kourtney shares. “So, I think this is ongoing. It's a lot of communication instead of letting things go back into the way that they were. It's definitely a process and you'll see it throughout the season.”

As things with Kim and Khloe appear to be rocky on the upcoming episode of KUWTK, Kourtney says her 22-year-old sister, Kendall Jenner, has her back.

"We're just like really best friends. We're on the same wavelength. Like, we like the same stuff, we like to do the same stuff. We have good conversations, we have fun together, there's no drama with us,” Kourtney confides. “Kendall has my back in this season, you'll see. When I was watching some cuts, I see my sisters talking about me and I obviously have no idea because I wasn't there and I'm like, ‘What?! They're saying this about me?' And then Kendall has my back."

From preview clips of the upcoming season, it looks like Kourtney and Kim get into a fight when struggling to plan their holiday card photo shoot.

“I need Kourtney to not be so f**king annoying with a stick up her a**, like she runs this s**t because she doesn’t,” Kim exclaims in one clip. “She is the least exciting to look at.”

Following the initial fight, Kourtney calls Kim "an evil human being."

Fans have had mixed social media reactions to the apparent argument, some calling Kim's comment normal sibling behavior, while others are sympathizing with Kourtney.

"What Kim doesn’t seem to understand is that Kourtney is done living this Kardashian life," one Twitter user wrote. "She’s sick and tired of being forced to stay relevant by working herself off just to remain relevant. Kourtney just wants to be present in her children’s lives."

Kim responded, writing: "Oh word, did Kourt tell you this? She sure wanna live that Kardashian life though, and BTW this photo shoot was our Christmas card. Family memories we were creating. Just tune in before you start acting like you know things."

