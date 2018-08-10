We’re not panicking, you’re panicking!

Kourtney Kardashian just split from her boyfriend of two years, Younes Bendjima, but is it possible she’s already moving on to a familiar face? Yes, if her sisters have anything to say about it!

The 39-year-old mother of three attended her sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party on Thursday night in a sparkly purple mini-dress, but it was the company she kept that raised some eyebrows.

Kourt was spotted at Craig’s restaurant sitting next to her ex, Scott Disick, in several of her sisters’ social media posts.

“Oh, just like an old married couple on your phones!” Kim Kardashian shouted in the background as she filmed Scott, 35, and Kourtney sitting at dinner and grinning while on their phones.

Khloe Kardashian got a different angle of the former couple, and captioned it, “A girl can dream.” KoKo also posed with Scott in one video as he gave the camera a wave.

The exes have been at-odds in the past, with Scott objecting to Kourtney’s relationship with Younes on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott has been in an on-off romance with model Sofia Richie, though she did not appear to be present at Kylie’s festivities.

A girl can dream 💋#kourtneykardashian #scottdisick A post shared by Khloe Kardashian (@khloesnapchats) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:01pm PDT

The party is lit asf 💞 A post shared by Khloe Kardashian (@khloesnapchats) on Aug 10, 2018 at 12:44am PDT

All gang 💞💞 A post shared by Khloe Kardashian (@khloesnapchats) on Aug 10, 2018 at 12:42am PDT

Scott has remained close with the Kardashian family, still appearing on episodes of the show. He has not publicly spoken out since Kourtney’s split from Younes. Her sisters, however, have clapped back at the model after photos surfaced of him palling around with another woman on the beach.

To see what they had to say, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Rings in 21st Birthday in Sexy Pink Styles With Her Sisters and More: Pics!

Newly Single Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sexy Sheer Style for a Girls' Night Out

Kourtney Kardashian Happily Hangs Out With Sister Kim Following Younes Bendjima Split News

Related Gallery