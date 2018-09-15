Has Kourtney Kardashian moved on from Younes Bendijima?

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed with leaving The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles with model Luka Sabbat on Friday.

The newly single brunette was all dolled up for their night out on the town. Wearing her hair in a sleek high ponytail, Kourtney looked sexy in a white strapless mini dress that featured silver iridescent detailing and silver heels. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old Grown-ish actor looked casual in a black T-shirt, pants and sneakers. While it's unknown if their outing was romantic, Sabbat has been a close friend of the Kardashians, attending Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday festivities and the family's Labor Day party.

On Saturday, Kourtney posted a photo of herself in the dazzling dress, captioning the shot, "Shut it." Sabbat was nowhere in sight.

Earlier this month, Kourtney was spotted grabbing dinner with her ex, Bendijima, a month after the pair called it quits in August.

"Kourtney and Younes have remained in contact since ending their relationship. The two caught up recently and talked about their breakup and relationship and where they stood," a source told ET at the time. "Kourtney and Younes had a great relationship and both are figuring out if it’s worth figuring out what is next for them."

After their dinner date, reports began circulating that Kourtney's sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, were convinced that Bendjima tipped off photographers to capture their reconciliation.

Kourtney took to Twitter shortly after and shut down the rumors.

