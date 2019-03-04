It’s time to keep up with Kourtney Kardashian ... naked in the bathroom.

In a racy new pic shared on Instagram on Monday, the reality star posed completely nude while casually sitting on the bathroom sink, coffee cup in one hand and laptop in other -- both carefully placed to cover her breasts.



With her legs crossed to hide her private parts, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had her hair wrapped in a white towel as she stared down the lens.

The photo was captioned, “C O M I N G. S O O N,” and tagged the Instagram account of @poosh, which features nine photos forming an enlarged version of the naked pic.

The account already has more than 2 million followers and links to the site www.poosh.com.

According to multiple reports, the post was to promote Kardashian’s new lifestyle site, named Poosh -- which is also a nickname she uses for her six-year-old daughter, Penelope.

Kardashian’s flawless body was also on display on Tuesday, when she slayed a glittering see-through outfit while posing with sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

“Smile for the camera,” she captioned the sexy snap, which was posted on her Instagram account and reposted by Kendall.

