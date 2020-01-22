Kourtney Kardashian isn't pregnant with baby No. 4.

TheKeeping Up With the Kardashians star found herself setting the record straight on Instagram on Wednesday, after a fan questioned whether she was expecting. "Are u pregnant?" the follower commented on a photo of Kardashian showing off a curve-hugging bodysuit. The follower added a heart-eye emoji.

"No I wish," Kardashian responded, alongside a pregnant woman emoji. The reality star, 40, is mom to three kids -- 10-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope and 5-year-old Reign -- who she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. She recently reunited with her ex Younes Bendjima at her Christmas Eve party, where they posed for photos together.

A source told ET in December that Kardashian and Bendjima weren't officially back together.

"Kourtney and Younes have been spending time together in Miami, but are not back together as a couple," the source insisted. "As you’ve seen with Scott [Disick], Kourtney is very good at maintaining friendships with exes."

The source added, "Kourtney and Younes have a lot of love for one another, they always have fun when they see one another, but it’s just not serious."

