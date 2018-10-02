North West and Penelope Disick had a birthday party to remember!

The adorable cousins -- 5-year-old North is the daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, while 6-year-old Penelope's parents are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick -- celebrated their summertime birthdays back in June with an epic unicorn-themed bash.

Though many in the Kardashian-Jenner clan posted pics at the time of the event, on Tuesday, Kourtney, 39, shared even more details on her official app.

"North and Penelope have been really into unicorns, so when we threw them their joint birthday party, we knew that had to be the theme!" Kourtney writes on her app. "We had ponies with unicorn horns, a cotton candy and s’mores station, a 'unicorn snot' glitter slime craft station and music by DJ Livia - she’s only 10 years old and she was so good!"

North and Penelope also chowed down on identical unicorn candy-filled birthday cakes at their party as they looked adorable in their matching rainbow bathing suits!

Kourtney shared pics of the girls blowing out candles, getting cotton candy and making crafts.

Kourtney Kardashian’s APP

Kourtney Kardashian’s APP

Kourtney Kardashian’s APP

The new details of the bash come after Kim, 37, and Kourtney brought their broods to New York City over the weekend, largely in support of 41-year-old Kanye, who served as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Kanye's SNL appearance was controversy-filled, with the dad of three delivering an off-air, pro-Trump rant following the show.

A source told ET that Kim and Kourtney, along with their children, were all present during Kanye's speech. The source also noted that Kim just stared at Kanye -- who recently announced that he's changing his name to Ye -- and didn’t seem fazed by his remarks, despite him receiving audible boos from the crowd.

Since the speech, Kanye expressed his support for abolishing the 13th Amendment -- which ended slavery -- and gave a second, wide-ranging interview on TMZ Live.

On Tuesday, Kim showed her support for Kanye in a sweet Instagram post. Watch the video below for more on Kanye's controversial weekend:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Penelope's 6th Birthday in Italy: See the Sweet Pics

Kim Kardashian's Kids Chicago and Saint Might be the Cutest Brother-Sister Duo Ever in New Pic

North West Makes Her Fierce Runway Debut as Mom Kim Kardashian Proudly Looks On

Related Gallery