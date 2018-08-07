Kourtney Kardashian Splits From Younes Bendjima

Looks like Kourtney Kardashian is back on the market.

The reality star has called it quits with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, ET has learned.

"Kourtney and Younes recently broke up after the couple decided it wasn't working out," a source tells ET. "Kourtney was the one who initiated the split."

"Near the end of the relationship, the two weren't getting along and the age difference ultimately played a part," the source adds. "Younes is young, and although mature for his age, he and Kourtney are at different stages in their lives."

Kourtney, 39, and Younes, 25, started dating in 2016, and spent their happier days together traveling abroad, with romantic getaways to places like Miami, the Bahamas and Mexico. The two recently vacationed together in Italy last month, sharing sexy, PDA-filled snaps of each other to social media.

Following their recent split, Younes was spotted soaking up the sun with a group of friends in Mexico, including Jordan Ozuna, a former Hooters waitress who was previously linked to Tyga and Justin Bieber.

A source tells ET, however, that although Younes and Jordan appeared to be flirty in the snaps captured by photographers, the two are not romantically linked. They were both invited to Mexico for a mutual friend's birthday with 13 other people, the source adds, and it was nothing more than friends having fun at the beach.

