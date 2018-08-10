Want to keep up with Kris and Caitlyn Jenner? Buy this Gucci bag!

Kylie Jenner's parents clearly have the same great taste in accessories, as they rocked the same Gucci handbag to their daughter's birthday party on Thursday night.

The former couple each paired the GG Marmont Medium Quilted Shoulder Bag (which retails for $1,980) differently, with Kris holding it as a clutch alongside her stylish black pantsuit. Caitlyn draped the bag over her shoulder, as she sported a sparkly mini dress.

Kris and Caitlyn were photographed arriving to Kylie's party separately, though a source told ET that they had fun mingling during the bash with Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and Caitlyn's rumored girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins.

Backgrid

Backgrid

Kylie, meanwhile, couldn't have appeared to have a better time at the star-studded soiree, which continued into the early hours of Friday morning. After a good night's sleep, she woke up on Friday to a fancy gift of her own: a vintage Rolls-Royce from her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

