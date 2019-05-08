Kim Kardashian's family had an emotional response to meeting Alice Marie Johnson.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip of Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim introduces her mom, Kris Jenner, sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, and husband, Kanye West, to Alice, whom she helped get out of prison last June. Alice had been serving life without parole for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense.

In the sweet clip, Alice and her guests visit Kim and Kanye and Kendall's house because, as Kim explains, "all of us are evacuated from our homes" due to the California wildfires back in November.

After Kim tells the ladies that her mom and sisters are "so excited" to meet them, the group gets better acquainted in the kitchen, where they make dinner with Kourtney's 6-year-old daughter, Penelope, and Kim's 5-year-old daughter, North, as Khloe and her 1-year-old daughter, True, watch on.

During the meal, Kris seems particularly interested in how Alice is doing, asking questions about her living situation, grandchildren and life after prison.

"When you left after... I want to cry right now, I don't know why," Kris says, getting choked up. "What did you have after 20 years to bring home?"

"What you saw me run across the street in is all that you had," Alice answers, referencing the video of her seeing her family following her release.

The clip comes just days after Kim announced she's helped to secure another prisoner's release, which, according to TMZ, brings Kim's total number of releases to 17.

Last month, Kim told Vogue that she's currently studying to be a lawyer in order to do more for criminal justice reform.

"I made a decision to go to the White House when everyone was telling me, 'Don't go, your career will be over; you can't step foot in there,'" she recalled, referring to her meeting with President Trump last May about granting Alice clemency. "And I was like, 'It's my reputation over someone's life?' Weigh that out. People talk s**t about me all day long. It will just be another story about me versus someone getting their life back."

She later defended herself against those who have criticized her surprising new venture.

"I've seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case," she Instagrammed alongside a photo of her studying. "One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane.' I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Gets Documentary on Her Criminal Justice Reform Work After Reportedly Helping Free 17 Inmates

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Dad Discouraged Her From Becoming a Lawyer Because It Would 'Stress' Her Out

Kim Kardashian Is Studying to Be a Criminal Justice Lawyer

Related Gallery