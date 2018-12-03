“You’re doing amazing, sweetie!”

Kris Jenner proved once again that she’s not a regular mom, she’s a momager during the broadcast of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The show, which was pretaped in New York City last month, aired on Sunday and the Victoria’s Secret Twitter account captured the perfect moment from Jenner as her daughter, Kendall Jenner, strutted her stuff on the runway.

The 63-year-old momager is seen cheering, filming the walk on her phone and waving at Kenny as her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, sits by her side.

“When you’re not a regular mom, you’re a cool mom @krisjenner #VSFashionShow,” the account captioned a funny GIF of the moment.

The show comes just days after Jenner stole the spotlight in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video, taking on Amy Poehler’s part from Mean Girls as Regina George’s overly enthusiastic mother.

Kendall also got plenty of love from her famous siblings who took to Instagram to praise her performance.

“It never gets old seeing my sister walk the runway for @victoriassecret She’s so beautiful,” Kim Kardashian wrote.

For more from the Kardashians, watch the clip below:

