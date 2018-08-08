Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble are keeping things casual.

A source tells ET that despite reports following her recent appearance on Tuesday's The Late Late Show, the reality star is not engaged.

"She's not engaged, and not married to Corey, just in a relationship," the source says. "She was just having fun on the show with James [Corden]."

Rumors started swirling that the momager was engaged after she played coy about the status of her and Gamble's relationship during a a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts on Corden's show, where the penalty for refusing to answer a probing question was to eat something truly disgusting.

And for Jenner, she decided that she'd rather chow down on dead crickets than candidly address the enormous diamond sparkler she's been sporting on her ring finger.

When asked outright by Corden whether or not she and Gamble had taken their relationship to the next level, Jenner coyly smiled before gingerly digging into the dish of gross insects in front of her.

"No, I am not going to answer," Jenner declared.

As she struggled to eat crickets, Corden laughingly said that the massive, diamond-encrusted ring was pretty much an answer all by itself -- and that's when Jenner seemingly let her guard down by accident.

"This is not the ring," Jenner shot, before quickly realizing what she'd said.

"But there is a ring!" Corden declared, and an annoyed Jenner kept her lips sealed (except to eat more crickets).

Meanwhile, a shocked Gamble looked on, seemingly nervously, from the wings of the studio.

Jenner also refused to answer an earlier question Corden posed when he asked which of her daughters she'd cut from KUWTK if she had to choose.

After thinking for a long time, Jenner took a long swig from the sardine smoothie and then washed it down with a glass of water while flipping Corden off.

"I'm not gonna turn on one of my girls," Jenner said, sweetly. "Those are my babies."

"They would have understood," Corden suggested.

"Trust me, they wouldn't have understood," Jenner said with a knowing laugh. "I couldn't have gone home. I would just have to go to another city."

Given the enormous amount of in-fighting we've seen just in the first episode of the new season of her reality show between daughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, it's clear she's probably not exaggerating.

While Jenner didn't feel like opening up much, Corden had no problem getting candid for a few of Jenner's questions for him, including why he's never had Kanye West join him for Carpool Karaoke.

"I can answer this easily: We've tried. He's cancelled, twice. Maybe even three times. He cancelled once as I was turning the corner to his house," Corden revealed. "I was outside his house and they were like, 'He's not in the zone for it right now. We'll do it another time."

"He did send me a lovely gift… He sent me these incredible flowers in a cube. A cube of flowers, which I'd never seen before, and he sent me a pair of Yeezys," Corden added. "People were like, 'Whoa, they're so expensive,' and I was like, 'Yeah! They cost my show $45,000!'"

While we haven't gotten to see the magic that is a Kanye/Corden Carpool Karaoke just yet, it seems the tempestuous musical icon is at least up for the idea (even if he does keep cancelling). So fans can still keep that dream alive.

