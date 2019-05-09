Kris Jenner just made us do a double take.

The Kardashian matriarch showed off her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City on Thursday. Kris', as well as her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian's, figures were so lifelike that it was hard to tell who the real momager was as she stood next to her double.

Kris and her wax figure wore matching outfits, which consisted of black trousers with a sequin black top and blazer. Meanwhile, Kourtney's wax figure is wearing a black suit with silver sparkly detailing.

"How amazing is this!? Our new wax figures at @nycwax #madametussaudsnewyork, opening Tuesday!" Jenner shared on social media alongside snaps of her and boyfriend Corey Gamble visiting the installation. "Me, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Khloé and Kendall will all have our wax figures together for the first time. #DoubleTrouble #MadameTussauds @kourtneykardash @coreygamble."

Last June, Khloe Kardashian was honored with her own astonishingly realistic wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at The Venetian. The figure shows off the Revenge Body host's curvy figure in blue jeans, a black lace corset and black Louboutin heels.

Additionally, Kylie Jenner met her "twin" in 2017 at the location in Hollywood, and Kim Kardashian West also has one at Madame Tussauds in London, England, which shows the reality star taking a selfie.

ET quickly caught up with Kris during the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, where she also showed off her Camp-inspired ensemble, as well as blonde wig she wore for the occasion. She also revealed that Kylie was the one to suggest the hair color.

