Kris Jenner visited The Late Late Show on Tuesday, where she opened up about the real-life drama between her two eldest daughters, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, which was featured in the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“They were playing dirty,” the 62-year-old reality star admitted of her daughters. "They were really fighting dirty that day."

Apparently the incident happened right before Kim appeared on The Late Late Show several months ago. “The next day we came here to shoot your show and Kim was on the couch with you and she was so upset. And you said, ‘Hi, how are you, Kim?’ And she said, ‘I’m so upset with my sister!’” Kris recalled.

“I’m like, ‘I was just being polite,’” host James Corden quipped.

So, how did Kris try to maintain the peace in her family?

“I don’t wanna be on anybody’s [side]. A mother never wants to take sides when it’s your kids,” she said. “It was a slippery slope, and I was trying to calm everybody down. So for five minutes, I was saying, ‘Now, Kourtney, maybe you didn’t handle this the right way. Kim, why don’t you just…’ You try to talk to both sides. I’m, like, the negotiator. I’m like, ‘Everybody calm down, it’s a Christmas card shoot. We’re supposed to be singing ‘Jingle Bells.’”

Kris noted that the family has “absolutely” already started talking about this year’s Christmas card. “I’m halfway done with my Christmas shopping. There’s nine grandkids!” Kris insisted.

The epic feud between the sisters took place during the premiere episode of KUTWK, and centered around Kourtney not being available for the family’s Christmas card shoot. This led to Kim making some intense remarks about her sister.

