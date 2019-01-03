No one can make us swoon like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard!

The adorable couple are up to their sweet antics on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, just one day after Shepard’s 44th birthday.

The Parenthood star opens up about how he hated his birthday due to its inopportune timing right after the holidays, joking that he had to tell friends that Bell would be at his party just so anyone would show up.

Appropriately, his 38-year-old wife shows up in the Ellen audience during a segment called “Ask Dr. Dax.”

After one fan asked a racy sex question, Bell chimes in with her adorable inquiry.

"What would you recommend getting someone very special, like a spouse for their birthday? Or how would you spoil them on their birthday?” she asks, smiling.

"In the bedroom?” Shepard quips.

"Umm, let’s say I have 'in the bedroom' covered,” she replies with a joking wink. "No, outside the bedroom.”

Shepard then got very sentimental, noting, "I would say please, please, please give that person love and support for 11 years, give them two beautiful baby girls, and you’re good.”

Bell was in tears before exclaiming, "You’re crying too!” to which Shepard replies, "You sit down, young lady. We’ve heard enough of your questions.”

The couple then reunites on stage for a kiss before Shepard is presented with a cake. True to Ellen form, the cake had a scary clown inside that popped out to scare them both.

Bell also took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s birthday, sharing two kissing pics and writing, “Celebrating the birth of @daxshepard (the very most special day of the year!!) With the midday couple workout.”

