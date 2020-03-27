Kristen Bell to Host Nickelodeon Coronavirus Town Hall for Kids

Kristen Bell is doing her part to help kids understand the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Frozen II star is set to host #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall on Monday, March 30, an hour-long special aimed at the "kids-eye view" of the public health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

The special will feature kids, experts and celebrity guests who will join Bell via video chats and pre-taped segments from across the country to help address questions and concerns, share the changes in their day-to-day life and connect with one another.

Part of Nickelodeon’s new global, multi-platform initiative, #KidsTogether, which is aimed at promoting healthy activities for families, the town hall will feature a performance from Alicia Keys, information from California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, as well as appearances from stars like Charli D’Amelio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Russell and Ciara Wilson, and more.

#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons on Monday, March 30 at 7 p.m. PT/ET and will be available on Nick On Demand, Nickelodeon YouTube, the Nick App and the Nick Pluto TV channel following the premiere. The special will also appear on Nickelodeon’s international networks.

Bell has been open about sharing her experiences so far during the coronavirus pandemic, posting tons of memes and photos from home on her Instagram account. ET also confirmed this week that she and husband Dax Shepard have waived April rent for their tenants to help ease the financial strain caused by the coronavirus shutdowns.

Check out the video below to see how Bell and Shepard's daughters -- Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5 -- entertained their dad while he self-quarantined after traveling earlier this month.

