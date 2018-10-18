Kristen Bell Warns Daughters About the Message of 'Snow White'

Kristen Bell is careful about what books her kids read.

The 38-year-old actress -- who shares daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, with husband Dax Shepard -- describes reading to her kids as her "favorite part of the day," but thinks long and hard about what books are approved for story time.

"Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, 'Don't you think it's weird that Snow White didn't ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?' I say, 'I would never take food from a stranger, would you?'" Bell -- who plays Princess Anna in Disney's Frozen -- tells Parents of reading with her children. "And my kids are like, 'No!' And I'm like, 'OK, I'm doing something right.'"

Food from a stranger is hardly the only part of Snow White that Bell takes issue with; there's also the uninvited kiss The Prince gives Snow while she's sleeping.

"Don't you think that it's weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission?" Bell recalls asking her daughters. "Because you can not kiss someone if they're sleeping!"

Bell's parenting philosophy seems to be similar to that of Keira Knightley. The 33-year-old British actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week and revealed that her 3-year-old daughter, Edie, is not allowed to watch a couple of Disney flicks.

"Cinderella, banned because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don’t. Rescue yourself, obviously," Knightley said. "And this is the one that I’m quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but… Little Mermaid. I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello!”

When ET caught up with Bell in July, she couldn’t stop gushing about her kids.

“They’re stubborn as all get out, but maybe they get that from me. You know what they inherited from him? They’re really good critical thinkers,” Bell said of the things her kids get from her and Shepard, 43. “They ask a ton of questions. And not annoying questions! Questions that are leading them to a sort of greater truth. They ask reasons why a lot.”

The proud mom continued, “This afternoon my husband was listening to a podcast about Watergate, how the Nixon presidency fell, and my 5-year-old was like, ‘Why did that woman want to call the newspaper?’ And he was, like, ‘I can’t unravel for you why the Nixon presidency tumbled.’ And she was like, ‘Well, try!’”

