It appears as though Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell have called it quits.

The Charlie's Angels star and the 28-year-old Victoria's Secret model have broken up, according to multiple reports. News of their split comes after Stewart, 28, was spotted holding hands with stylist Sara Dinkin while grabbing breakfast in Los Angeles on Thursday morning.

In the pic, a pixie-haired Stewart can be seen wearing light-washed, ripped blue jeans, a camo shirt, with a black bomber jacket, black shoes and dark sunglasses. Her new pal wears a similar ensemble, instead opting for a black shirt and a leather jacket. Since their breakfast outing, they have been photographed together on several other occasions.

Chavez / BACKGRID

As far as what happened between Stewart and Maxwell,E! News reports that the two "are still in touch, but decided it was best to see other people."

"They started to disagree on things and it stopped being fun. Kristen went to Germany to film and they realized that the relationship had run its course and they needed a change," a source told the site, adding that the breakup happened a while ago. "It wasn't making sense for them to stay together. They are still friendly and run in the same circle of friends. But Kristen is happy to be back out there and meeting new people."

The Twilight leading lady and the model began dating in late 2016. While they never publicly addressed their relationship, they were photographed supporting each other at various events over the last two years. The pair were last spotted together in October.

While they may no longer be a couple, last August, Stewart opened up about her previous relationships, telling Harper's Bazaar U.K. that she's been "deeply in love with everyone" she's dated.

“I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated," she expressed. "Did you think I was faking it? I’ve always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn’t like getting made fun of.”

Stewart dated her Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson, for several years as well as singer St. Vincent, before beginning a relationship with Maxwell.

See more on Stewart and Maxwell's time together below.

