Kristin Cavallari is giving fans a taste of her wild side!

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Very Cavallari, the 31-year-old reality star attempts to twerk during a night of partying with her Uncommon James team.

In the clip, Cavallari -- who shares three kids, Camden, 5, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 2, with husband Jay Cutler -- takes her employees on a beach retreat in Florida before things get too crazy with the opening of her new store.

"I honestly cannot remember the last time I went out and didn't have a fear of waking up to three kids in the morning," she says, before going up to the bar to order a round of shots for her crew. "I'm not even thinking about being hung over the next day. At this point, all I wanna do is have some fun."

Have some fun, indeed! Her pals seemed to be loving this carefree, party girl side of her, especially Shannon Ford.

"Kristin, she can out-drink all of us," Ford explains. "This version of Kristin is my favorite version of Kristin."

A few shots later, Cavallari didn't seem to be holding anything back, epically strutting her stuff across the bar like no one was watching. See it all go down in the video below:

Very Cavallari airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E! In the meantime, press play on the video below to hear what the former Hills star told ET about life at home with Cutler and their kids when she stopped by our Los Angeles studio for an exclusive sit-down interview last August.

