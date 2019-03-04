Kristoff St. John’s fiancée, Kseniya Mikhaleva, says her heart is “broken” after being denied a visa to attend the Young and The Restless star’s funeral on Monday.

ET confirmed the actor’s death, at the age of 52, last month. On Monday, Mikhaleva took to Instagram to express her grief, as well as her frustration at not being able to say goodbye to her love at his memorial.

“Several weeks ago I applied for an ‘emergency’ visa for the funeral to say goodbye my fiancé and beloved💔💔💔,” Moscow-based Mikhaleva captioned a photo of the couple. “The reply from the Embassy was ‘No’. My heart is broken. I am going through this with a huge pain in my heart, and realize that I don’t have opportunity to say goodbye to him and put flowers on his grave.”

“It is not right, not fair,” she added. “💔 Fly, my love, and finally find peace 🙏❤. Any person in my place would be torn into pieces. It’s scary, painful, and disgusting that I cannot be with my loved one and his family on his last journey to eternal peace. RIP @kristoffstjohn 💔💔💔.”

Mikhaleva got engaged to the Daytime Emmy winner in September last year.



In her emotional post, she also opened up about the joy and happiness the soap star (who had played Neil Winters on the series since 1991) had brought her.

“For a year, I was the happiest women on Earth,” she wrote. “That changed in a second. I still cannot believe that Kristoff is gone, so early, so unexpectedly, one month after our last meeting in Moscow. In the two years that we were together, he taught me so much – how to love and be loved, how to open the best in other people, how to help people, and simply how to be a good human being.”

“We planned to get married; we had many plans in the future together,” she continued. “With him gone, I have no idea what to do. My thoughts and prayers are, first of all, with his two wonderful daughters whom he loved so much, with every member of his family, with his friends, and with the people that watched him every single day on television. People for whom he played, people who inspired him to work and live.”

See more on the late actor, and the tragic loss he suffered with his ex-wife, Mia, below.

