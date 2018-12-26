Kylie Jenner made sure everyone’s Christmas was extra merry with some new precious photos of baby Stormi Webster!



On Tuesday evening, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared two new images of her little bundle of joy, not to mention a peek at her own jaw-dropping Christmas look.



First, she posted a photo of herself and Stormi in matching silver bejeweled outfits while outside together. Of course, while her baby’s was a shirt-and-pants set, Jenner’s was a stunning gown featuring a plunging neckline and a super-high slit, showcasing her slender legs.



“Merry Christmas 💋,” she captioned the mother-daughter moment.



However, Stormi was turned away from the camera in this image, likely prompting her proud mama to share another of the 10-month-old tyke while sitting on the carpet in her sparkling outfit and looking about the room.

As fans know, Kylie and her baby, which she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, weren’t the only members of the Kar-Jenner clan sharing photos from the holiday festivities.

Kim Kardashian and hubby Kanye West hosted a star-studded holiday bash on Christmas Eve, which included a live performance from none other than John Legend, not mention a snowy hill to sled down and a candy bar! Naturally, Kim shared countless snaps and clips on her Instagram Story of the decadent gathering, including another of Kylie and Stormi posing alongside sister Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson, also wearing amazing matching outfits!

Attendees included other family members like Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, who had just returned from a vacation in Mexico. Sia, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Dave Chappelle, Kimora Lee Simmons, Tyler the Creator, Paris Hilton and many, many more also dropped by



Kim even shared a video of herself and her old pal Paris grabbing a sled and heading for the hill together!

