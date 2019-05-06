Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Stun Together at 2019 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner is one-upping herself with this year's Met Gala look!

The 21-year-old reality star made an unforgettable entrance to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, wearing a glitzy form-fitting mermaid gown with purple feathered train and oversized sleeves, finished off with long lavender hair. Jenner's show-stopping look was a nod to this year's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

Jenner was joined at the gala by her boyfriend, Travis Scott. The 28-year-old rapper was the perfect complement to his girlfriend, sporting agray top, trousers and leather gloves, topped off with a harness.

The lovebirds posed with their family on the pink carpet, including Kris Jenner, boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye and Kendall.

This isn't the first time the couple has attended the annual event together! Last year, they made their red carpet debut at the gala, with Jenner sporting a black Alexander Wang gown with an exposed midriff, while Scott opted for a coordinating all-black ensemble.

The 2018 Met Gala also marked Jenner's first red carpet since welcoming the couple's daughter, Stormi, in February of that year.

Back in March, a source told ET that Jenner and Scott are "doing really well" and "although they’ve had their recent issues, they’ve moved past that and are moving forward."

"Travis and Kylie are a young couple, first-time parents and this is all new to them," the source said. "They are taking each day as an opportunity to grow and learn as a couple. Travis’ tour is almost over and the couple is looking forward to spending quality time together."

