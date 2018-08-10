Barbie doll birthday!

Kylie Jenner rang in her 21st birthday on Thursday night with her A-list family, boyfriend Travis Scott, and a few celebrity friends.

Naturally, the Kardashian-Jenner clan documented the entire evening on social media, and appeared to be having a blast. The birthday girl made sure she she was the belle of the ball, showing up to her party in a sexy rose pink satin dress with a peek-a-boo cutout and wrap tie. Kylie paired the look with matching lace-up heels, and wore her hair blonde with lengthy extensions.

Keeping up with the pink trend, Kim Kardashian West rolled into the bash in a racy bubblegum pink, skintight dress with a cutout to show off her abs. The 37-year-old mother of three carried a see-through pink purse and sported purple heels to complete the vibrant look.

bday dinner ... look 1 💗

t-minus two hours

💕

Fresh off her split from Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian looked carefree and fabulous in a sparkling purple mini-dress and large hoop earrings. The 39-year-old reality star was spotted throughout the evening with her ex and the father of her three children, Scott Disick.

thank you for all of my birthday wishes

As for Khloe Kardashian, she flaunted her post-baby figure in a rhinestone-covered silver crop top, matching pants and a jacket over top. The 34-year-old new mom wore her short blonde locks down and wavy and appeared to have attended the party without her NBA player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Kendall Jenner, 22, also turned heads in a strapless black mini-dress, pulling her hair up in a bun.

In addition to her sisters, Kylie’s parents were at the party. In one group shot, Kris Jenner, 62, threw up her middle finger, while Caitlyn Jenner, 68, was filmed by Kim in a rare family moment. The former Olympian was also spotted with her rumored girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, entering the venue.

we're 21 bitch!

It's our 21st birthday

Kylie kicked off her birthday festivities at celebrity hot spot Craig’s before hitting up the Delilah nightclub. Of course, the birthday girl had to have an outfit change, slipping into a light pink sparkling bodysuit with a matching bag and heels.

twenty one

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:06pm PDT

Also celebrating the new mom's big day was Dave Chappelle, Kanye West, Larsa Pippen, and her best friend, Jordyn Woods.

At the event, Kris gave her daughter a sweet toast before pink confetti fell from the sky as the crowd cheered. The DJ rocked a T-shirt with Kylie’s Forbes cover printed on the back and guests picked up a variety of different color solo cups depending on their relationship status. There was also a pink ball pit, which Kim and Khloe happily jumped into and custom-made Kylie dolls.

Prior to her party, Kylie posed for several photos with her adorable 6-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster. She also recently starred in her boyfriend and baby daddy's music video. Check it out:

