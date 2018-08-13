Only Kylie Jenner would have her 21st birthday after party in Las Vegas!

The cosmetics queen recently rang in the milestone birthday with friends and family in California. But over the weekend, she hopped on a plane with boyfriend, Travis Scott, to keep the party rolling in Sin City.

Kylie was actually visiting Las Vegas to celebrate Travis’ new no. 1 album, Astroworld. The 26-year-old rapper performed at the Marquee Nightclub inside The Cosmopolitan to the packed crowd. His proud baby mama was in the audience with some pals, documenting the show on Snapchat as she danced along. She was even presented with another birthday cake featuring a photo of her and daughter Stormi at the top.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a vintage Gucci mini-dress for the night out, sweeping her blonde locks up to show off the sexy look. The dress was nude-colored with gemstone detailing and a cutout back.

Though Kylie is the birthday girl, Travis has a lot to celebrate these days. According to Billboard his album debuted at no. 1, marking the second highest release of 2018.

The rapper didn’t let the success go to his head, though, instead showering his lady love with extravagant birthday gifts. After filling her yard with pink and red roses, he also left a white vintage Rolls Royce in the driveway with a giant red bow.

