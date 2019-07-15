Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie are enjoying a beach getaway!

Over the weekend, Kylie took Sofia -- who's dating Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex -- and some of her other close girlfriends on a lavish trip to Turks and Caicos in celebration of her latest venture, Kylie Skin.

After a kiss from Travis Scott -- Kylie's boyfriend and the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi -- the group departed for their adventure on a private jet, which was branded with her skincare line. Inside the plane, guests, who were sporting matching pink sweat suits, were treated to a light pink pillow, sleeping mask and scrunchie.

After their luxurious flight, the group, which included little Stormi, arrived to their resort, where they were greeted by branded drinks in coconuts, water bottles, towels and more.

Instagram

Instagram

During the vacay, Sofia opted to wear a hot pink string bikini, which she sported in a beach photo shoot. In one pic, Sofia posed on the sand with her eyes closed in the sexy bikini, while a second shot has the 20-year-old model lying topless in a similar position.

"Ummmmm hellooooooo! 🤤🤤," Kylie, 21, commented on Sofia's topless shot.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Kylie seemed to take a cue from Sofia in one of her pics, opting to pose nearly nude with the exception of a large straw sunhat.

"Vacation mode," she captioned the photo.

In other pics from the extravagant weekend, Kylie stuns in a light blue dress with a high slit as she poses with her friend, Stassi Karanikolaou, by the pool. Kylie and Stassi also posed in matching Maisie Wilen pants and crop tops in different colors.

Sofia has previously made headlines for her vacations, which often include both Scott, Kourtney and their three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

When ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Scott, he opened up about how he is able to amicably travel with both his girlfriend and the mother of his three children.

"I think you really got to figure out what's important to you at the end of the day," Disick said. "I mean, there's so many different things that can pull you in different directions. You could look online, and Instagram, and social media, all these things, but at the end of the day -- I mean, you just want to be happy, you want to be content, you want to be comfortable. You want to love the people you are with."

"Life is a challenge and if you work at what you want, you get it. But it takes hard work, as simple as that," he added. "You can easily live less of a life without working as hard, and that's up to you."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Poses With Mom Kris For Daughter Stormi's Magazine Cover Debut in 'Harper's Bazaar Arabia'

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Appear Closer Than Ever to Sofia Richie While Celebrating Friend's Birthday

Kylie Jenner Slammed After Dressing Up in 'Handmaid's Tale' Costume

Related Gallery