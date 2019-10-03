That sexy pumpkin look! Kylie Jenner is fully embracing Fall in her sexy new looks. The 22-year-old reality star took to Instagram late Wednesday night to show off her sparkly skin-tight orange look.

"hi october.. 🧡," she captioned the shots.

In the pics, Kylie is holding a crystal-covered clutch purse in the shape of a $10,000 stack of money and squatting down on the ground.

Kylie's older sister, Kim Kardashian West, commented on the post, writing, "🔥🔥🔥 🎃 🎃🎃."

The shots come shortly after Kylie's split from rapper Travis Scott. The couple of two years are taking a break and a source confirms to ET that the two "haven't been together as a couple for roughly a month."

They remain friendly and still share their 1-year-old daughter Stormi.

This isn't Kylie's first bold look since her split. She also attended Justin and Hailey Bieber's South Carolina wedding earlier this week in a stunning gold gown.

