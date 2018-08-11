Leave it to Kylie Jenner to have the last word in this argument.

Like Kardashian fans across the country, the 21-year-old reality star has been on the edge of her seat watching her older sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, battle it out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians this season. The two have been at each other's throats with all-out screaming wars and nasty insults -- including when Kim called Kourtney "the least exciting to look at."

The comment may have led to another argument between the sisters, but for Kylie, it was the perfect phrase to play off of as she reacted to an Instagram post of Kourtney on Thursday. "Happy birthday," Kylie commented on Kourtney's photo of her look for Kylie's 21st birthday party. "You're so interesting to look at."

Kylie and her sisters dressed to the nines for her big birthday bash at Delilah in West Hollywood -- where Kourtney was spotted hanging out with her ex, Scott Disick, following her breakup with Younes Bendjima.

Kourtney's romance with Younes caused quite a bit of strife between her and Scott, though he's now in a relationship with Sofia Richie. Khloe Kardashian joked about Kourtney and Scott reuniting at Kylie's party, proving that all's now well between the sisters, even if they're still fighting on TV.

Khloe and Kim even had Kourtney's back as they went on the attack against Younes ealier this week. See more on the drama in the video below.

